Man who Eagle police say hit deputies during mental crisis faces felony charges

Jordan Spohr Ada County Jail

A man accused of hitting two Eagle police officers in the head and spitting on a paramedic as they tried to transport him to a local hospital for treatment of mental health issues Tuesday has been charged with three felonies.

Jordan J. Spohr, a 30-year-old Eagle resident, was booked into the Ada County Jail on three counts of assault or battery on certain personnel. He also could be facing a fourth felony for an alleged probation violation, according to online jail roster booking information.

Spohr was arraigned Wednesday afternoon and bond was set at $50,000, online court records show. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Sept. 20.

His prior convictions include two cases from 2018. He pleaded guilty to committing third-degree arson last July in an incident in Canyon County, and also to reckless driving and resisting and obstructing police officers in a September incident in Ada County.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Here’s what police say happened on Tuesday:

Emergency dispatch received a call about a family dispute at 4 p.m. at a home in the area of Linder Road and West Escalante Way. Responding officers determined that Spohr was having a mental health crisis and would be placed on a mental hold. They handcuffed him and tried to get him into a patrol car, but he was able to get one of his hands free. He began swinging his arms, hit officers in the head and fell to the ground.

As they struggled with Spohr, one of the officers used his Taser on him.

Paramedics at the scene treated Spohr and the officers, and they all received additional treatment at a hospital. Spohr was booked into the jail before midnight. The deputies were released from the hospital.