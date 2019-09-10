Meridian couple accused of stealing more than $10,000 worth of wine, fleeing in RV

Top five criminal offenses in Ada County Top five offenses in Ada County were determined from the Idaho State Police's Uniform Crime Reporting data. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Top five offenses in Ada County were determined from the Idaho State Police's Uniform Crime Reporting data.

A man and woman have been charged with felony burglary in connection with the disappearance of nine bottles of wine from a Boise store — and face additional charges for nine bottles of wine taken from stores in Meridian.

Meridian residents Todd Hamilton, 50, and Haley M. Moeri, 31, were booked into the Ada County Jail on Tuesday afternoon. He was charged with two counts of burglary, while she was charged with one.

The estimated value of all the wine they are accused of stealing in Boise and Meridian is in excess of $10,000, according to a press release from Boise police.

Police investigators took a report about grand theft that occurred last week at a store in the 1200 block of Broadway Avenue. They obtained evidence that a man and woman had stolen nine bottles of wine, valued at more than $4,400, and left the store in an RV.

Investigators found out that Meridian police were also looking for a couple who shoplifted wine at two stores in Meridian, the release said.

On Monday, an off-duty officer spotted an RV possibly connected to the thefts in both cities and was able to write down the license plate number. Detectives followed that lead and made contact with the people in the RV, later identified as Hamilton and Moeri. They were taken into custody.

Charges are pending in the Meridian cases.