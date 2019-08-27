Boise police seek information on missing 11-year-old girl last seen near Williams Park

The Boise Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of an 11-year-old girl who was last seen earlier Wednesday afternoon.

Police said in a tweet that Vivian was last seen near Williams Park west of ParkCenter Boulevard. She is 5-foot-4 and 110 pounds. She was wearing blue jean shorts and a maroon sweatshirt.

If you have information on Vivian’s whereabouts, contact dispatch at 208-377-6790.