4 Treasure Valley massage parlors accused of prostitution; police arrest several women

Nampa police served search warrants Wednesday at four massage parlors they believed were the location of prostitution activity and arrested several women.

Police did not arrest any customers or people potentially paying the women for sex acts. None of the women were minors.

The businesses were Mia’s Massage, at 624 16th Ave. S.; Asian Massage, at 1115 12th Ave. S.; Swan Massage, at 207 11th Ave. N.; and Golden Massage, at 1407 3rd St. S.

The Idaho Statesman has declined to release the names of the women arrested until further information is available regarding the circumstances around the prostitution charges.

According to a news release from the Nampa Police Department, police had received information that the massage parlors were offering sex acts in exchange for money during the massages.

“An investigation was initiated earlier this year which confirmed the information we had received,” according to Nampa PD.

Nampa Officer Gary Marang said there was no evidence that the women arrested were victims of trafficking or coercion. Marang said the investigation is ongoing and declined to comment on whether the massage parlors were connected or whether there was a ringleader in the prostitution cases.

Marang said the investigation began on Feb. 13 when a man notified police that he went to one of the establishments and was offered services that were “beyond the scope of a typical massage.”

At least one of the women arrested is a licensed massage therapist with the Idaho Bureau of Occupational Licenses.

The Statesman filed records requests Thursday with the city of Nampa for copies of the massage parlors’ business licenses and any permits issued by the city. It also filed a request for copies of the Nampa police investigation, which was denied. An immediate response from the city was not received Thursday on the licenses and permits.