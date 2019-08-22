Boise police look into numerous prowler, burglary reports throughout city

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Boise police say they’ve received an unusual number of reports of criminal activity over the past week in neighborhoods on the north and west side of the city, according to a press release Thursday.

Some of the incidents they are investigating:

Two reports of someone using a rock to break glass in an attempt to gain entry to residences.

One report of someone prying a screen off a residential window before fleeing the scene.

Three reports of two males with backpacks running from areas.

“We are investigating more suspicious activity than usual in these neighborhoods, but we are confident that things will get back to normal with a community effort,” BPD Property Crimes Unit Sgt. John Terry said in the press release. “We will have more patrol officers keeping an eye on things and we ask our neighbors to do the same. If you see something that seems out of place or odd in the late night and early morning hours, give our officers a call.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers, 208-377-2677, report it online at www.343.cops, or text “P3 Tips.”