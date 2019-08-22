Amber Alert suspect believed to have abducted Montana boy may be headed to Nampa

Amber, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts are used by local law enforcement to notify the public that someone has gone missing. Here’s what you need to know about what each color code means. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts are used by local law enforcement to notify the public that someone has gone missing. Here’s what you need to know about what each color code means.

Police issued an Amber Alert Thursday morning to alert the public to the abduction of a child from Montana. The suspect may be headed to Nampa.

Lanetta Kay Mellstead “incapacitated” the boy’s father and took the child, the alert said. Mellstead abuses drug and is considered a threat to boy, police said.

The victim is Tyran Ban Campen, a 7-year-old boy. He was abducted at 5 p.m. on Wednesday from De Borgia, Montana. That’s in western Montana, about 90 miles northwest of Missoula.

Mellstead also goes by the names Van Campen, Karisa and Ross, according to Amber Alert information. The 43-year-old is described as a white female with brown hair and green eyes. She’s about 5-foot-5 tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

She’s believed to be driving a black 1996 Ford Explorer with Montana license plate number 540676B. Police “pinged” her cellphone and it showed she was traveling west and is possibly in western Montana or Idaho.

This is a breaking news story. We will update with more information as we get it.