UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled for 4-year-old Pocatello girl. She’s been found safe

UPDATE: Idaho State Police say 4-year-old Karsyn Avery Skinner has been located safely and the Amber Alert has been cancelled.

An Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for 4-year-old Karsyn Avery Skinner, a Pocatello girl, who is reported missing, according to Idaho State Police.

The child was last seen wearing pink capris, a yellow tank top, and purple Sketchers at 10000 W. Thaine Road #19, in Pocatello.

Authorities say that the child may be in the company of Sara Chanell Walker, 38. Walker is described as a Caucasian female with brown hair and hazel eyes, believed to be 5 feet 1 inch tall and 120 pounds. She may also be with Robert John Thomas, a 31-year-old Caucasian male with brown hair and brown eyes believed to be 5 feet 5 inches tall and 165 pounds.



They may be traveling in a maroon 1995 Ford Contour vehicle, with an Idaho license plate of 1BZ6213.

Police have not disclosed why Karsyn was taken.

The girl has a tooth gap and a scar on her upper back leg, according to police. She has brown hair, blue eyes, is 3 feet tall and about 36 pounds.

Walker is also described as having a heart tattoo on her left breast and her left forearm has a barbwire tattoo. Thomas has tattoos on his face, right arm, left arm, left hand, left wrist, back, cheek, chest and neck.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child, please contact Bannock County Sheriff’s Office or 911 immediately.