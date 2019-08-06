Motorcyclist killed after rear-ending a semi-truck on I-84, Idaho State Police say

Motorcycle safety tips by Washington State Patrol Watch this video by the Washington State Patrol to learn more about selecting the proper motorcycle and tips on staying safe while enjoying the ride. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch this video by the Washington State Patrol to learn more about selecting the proper motorcycle and tips on staying safe while enjoying the ride.

A 21-year-old Caldwell man motorcyclist died after colliding with the back of a semi-truck trailer on Interstate 84 on Monday evening.

Idaho State Police say the crash happened just before 10 p.m. when Eric Hauser was westbound on I-84 on a 2018 Kawasaki motorcycle at milepost 29 in Caldwell.

Henry Boswell, 57, of Meridian, was westbound in a 2006 International semi-truck pulling a single trailer. Hauser struck the rear of the trailer, according to ISP. The Kawasaki came to rest in the lane of travel, and the semi came to rest on the right shoulder.

Boswell was wearing a seatbelt and Hauser was wearing a helmet.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Hauser succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.

The crash is under investigation by ISP.