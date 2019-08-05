Train and semitrailer collide near Kuna Mora Road on Monday, cleanup ongoing

Here’s what to do when you hear a siren The crews at Modesto Fire Station No. 5 responded to 4,200 calls last year. Whether it be a fire engine, a police officer or an ambulance, if its lights and sirens are on, here are the basics for yielding to emergency vehicles. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The crews at Modesto Fire Station No. 5 responded to 4,200 calls last year. Whether it be a fire engine, a police officer or an ambulance, if its lights and sirens are on, here are the basics for yielding to emergency vehicles.

Ada County dispatchers responded to a report of a train colliding with a semitrailer in Kuna on Monday afternoon.

The call came in at 12:18 p.m. Monday for the collision near South Eagle Road and Kuna Mora Road. First responders were on their way.

It was not immediately clear what caused the collision or whether there were any injuries.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

