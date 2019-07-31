Fruitland man arrested on charges of rape, sexual battery of a child

What is sexual violence? Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives.

A Fruitland man has been arrested on five felony sex crime charges, including rape and sexual battery of a child.

Kelly J. Rhinehart was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Payette County Jail. He was charged with one count of rape, one count of sexual battery of a child committed by lewd or lascivious act, and three counts of sexual battery of a minor 16 to 17 years old, according to online court records.

Idaho State Police spokesman Tim Marsano told the Statesman that ISP’s investigation into Rhinehart began in early May after allegations were made against him. A warrant was issued for his arrest following a grand jury indictment, and he was booked into jail. He posted a $100,000 bond on Wednesday, according to court records.

Rhinehart is scheduled for arraignment on Aug. 16 at 9 a.m.