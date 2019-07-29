Weiser boy on skateboard injured in hit-and-run, police say

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A child on a skateboard in Weiser was hit by a vehicle over the weekend — and the driver fled the scene.

The hit-and-run crash happened at about 12:45 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of West 5th and Commercial streets, according to information posted on Facebook by the Weiser Police Department.

The child suffered minor injuries but his skateboard was “destroyed,” police said.

The suspect was described as a middle-aged white male with facial hair, and he was driving a white minivan.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Anyone who witnessed the crime, or has information about it, is asked to contact Weiser Police: (208)414-2121.