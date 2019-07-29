Crime
Police arrest man suspected of attempting to force woman into his car, armed with gun
Boise Police arrested the 20-year-old man on Sunday accused of trying to force a woman he knew into his vehicle on Saturday.
Dakota Crockford, of Boise, was accused of being in possession of a gun when he tried to force the woman into his car, but she was able to get away. Around 12:45 p.m. Sunday, police located Crockford near Gourley and Dorian streets and he was seen running away with a gun, according to a BPD news release.
“Officers quickly set up a perimeter and the suspect ran into his house on the 1600 block of S. Hervey (Street),” Boise PD reported. “Officers were able to make contact with the suspect around 2 p.m. and the suspect came out of the house and was taken into custody.”
He was booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree stalking, aggravated assault and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing police.
