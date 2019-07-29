Police arrest man suspected of attempting to force woman into his car, armed with gun

How to tell if you’re in an abusive relationship Here are some signs you may be in an abusive relationship, according to The National Domestic Violence Hotline. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are some signs you may be in an abusive relationship, according to The National Domestic Violence Hotline.

Boise Police arrested the 20-year-old man on Sunday accused of trying to force a woman he knew into his vehicle on Saturday.

Dakota Crockford, of Boise, was accused of being in possession of a gun when he tried to force the woman into his car, but she was able to get away. Around 12:45 p.m. Sunday, police located Crockford near Gourley and Dorian streets and he was seen running away with a gun, according to a BPD news release.

“Officers quickly set up a perimeter and the suspect ran into his house on the 1600 block of S. Hervey (Street),” Boise PD reported. “Officers were able to make contact with the suspect around 2 p.m. and the suspect came out of the house and was taken into custody.”

He was booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree stalking, aggravated assault and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing police.

