After 13 days as a wanted man, ex-GOP chair Jonathan Parker is in jail custody

After being wanted on several warrants for 13 days, the ex-Idaho GOP chairman was taken into custody at the Ada County Jail on Sunday night, according to online records.

Jonathan Parker, 39, was booked in at 6:05 p.m., according to the Ada County Jail roster. It was not immediately clear if he turned himself into the jail or if he was arrested at another location. He will appear in court on Monday.

In addition to three pending criminal cases, Parker had three new arrest warrants: violating a no-contact order; witness intimidation; and a bench warrant, according to court records and the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.

The no-contact order warrant was issued July 16, the witness-intimidation warrant was issued July 22 and the bench warrant was issued July 25.

All of Parker’s charges stem from his interaction with his estranged wife and another woman. Last week, Parker’s bond in the felony stalking case for violating a no-contact order. Parker allegedly violated the order by sending a text message to his estranged wife.

This is a breaking news story that the Idaho Statesman will update later today.