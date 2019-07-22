Ex-director gets jail time for embezzling $57K from Idaho Association of Highway Districts

Top five criminal offenses in Ada County Top five offenses in Ada County were determined from the Idaho State Police's Uniform Crime Reporting data. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Top five offenses in Ada County were determined from the Idaho State Police's Uniform Crime Reporting data.

The former executive director of the Idaho Association of Highway Districts will serve 120 days in jail for embezzling more than $57,000 from the organization.

Fourth District Court Judge Jason Scott sentenced Stuart Davis, 55, of Eagle, on Friday after he pleaded guilty to one count of grand theft in May, according to a news release from the Idaho Attorney General’s Office.

The plea came after an investigation by the AG’s office revealed that Davis had taken more than $57,000 while serving as executive director of the agency. A grand jury indicted Davis on seven counts of grand theft last August.







Scott gave Davis a suspended five-year prison sentence in lieu of five years of probation. The defendant will serve 100 hours of community service and pay $30,000 in restitution to IAHD’s insurance provider. Davis has already paid IAHD $16,798.

The sentence also includes 30 days of discretionary jail time, should Davis violate the terms of his probation.







Investigators discovered that over several years, Davis committed the following acts:

