Meridian police searching for woman they say is armed, violent and tried to abduct child

‘Stranger danger’ tips to help keep your kids safe Denver Police Missing Persons Detective Ted Binet has some tips for parents to help keep their kids from being kidnapped or abducted. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Denver Police Missing Persons Detective Ted Binet has some tips for parents to help keep their kids from being kidnapped or abducted.

Meridian police are looking for a woman they say is potentially armed and dangerous after the woman allegedly tried to abduct her biological child from the child’s legal guardian, according to a news release on Sunday.

Police said Eden Hope Rodriguez, 27, tried to abduct the 8-year-old child from Holy Apostles Church, 6300 N. Meridian Road, around noon Sunday as the child was leaving church services.

“The victim’s legal guardian was able to wrestle the child free and they took shelter inside the church,” police said in the news release.

Rodriguez fled the scene on foot through the parking lot headed southbound. She’s wanted for questioning in the possible attempted abduction.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

She’s described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and approximately 100 pounds with light brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue or grey long-sleeved shirt, white pants and dark ankle boots. She drives a lime green 2014 Ford Fiesta with Texas license plate JTL1009.

Police said Rodriguez may be carrying a concealed handgun and is “known to be violent.” They urged anyone who sees her to avoid confronting her and call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information on Rodriguez or her whereabouts should call Ada County non-emergency dispatch at 208-377-6790 or contact Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS or 343COPS.com.