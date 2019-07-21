Neighbors detain man who reportedly stabbed victim in Northwest Boise and tried to flee

Top five criminal offenses in Ada County Top five offenses in Ada County were determined from the Idaho State Police's Uniform Crime Reporting data. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Top five offenses in Ada County were determined from the Idaho State Police's Uniform Crime Reporting data.

Neighbors in a Northwest Boise subdivision detained a suspect who tried to flee the scene of an early morning stabbing on Sunday, according to a news release from Boise Police Department.

Danny J. Krueger, of Boise, is charged with felony aggravated battery and felony burglary, according to Ada County’s jail roster. He remained in jail Sunday afternoon.

Police said they responded to a reported stabbing shortly after midnight on Sunday at a residence in the 5500 block of Gary Lane. Officers found a man at the scene with life-threatening stab wounds. The victim, who was not identified in the news release, was taken to a local hospital.

Officers also found witnesses detaining 46-year-old Krueger at the scene. Police said Krueger and the victim knew one another.

According to police reports, Krueger entered the home without permission and attacked the victim when the victim entered the residence. A witness fled the home to get help. Neighbors called police and detained Krueger when he tried to leave the home.

Police said there were no other victims. An investigation is ongoing.