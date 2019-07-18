During pursuit of a suspect, Canyon sheriff’s deputy strikes pickup with his patrol vehicle

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A Canyon County sheriff’s deputy crashed his vehicle Wednesday while pursuing a suspect who had multiple outstanding warrants, striking a pickup truck driven by someone with no connection to the suspect, according to Idaho State Police.

The pursuit began around 8:50 p.m. when deputies responded to the area of Locust Lane and South Midland Boulevard in Nampa while trying to locate Erik Ivan Enriques, 27, of Homedale, according to Canyon sheriff’s spokesman Joe Decker.

Enriques had several outstanding warrants related to domestic violence and other charges, and when deputies attempted to contact him, he reportedly fled the scene and a pursuit began, Decker said.

The pursuit continued to the area of Chinden Road and Ten Mile Road, at which point Enriques exited his vehicle and ran. He surrendered a short time later.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

At some point during the pursuit, a sheriff’s deputy crashed a patrol vehicle; Canyon County referred the Statesman to the Idaho State Police for information.

ISP spokesman Tim Marsano said that at 9:08 p.m., the patrol vehicle, a 2019 Ford Explorer, struck a 2019 Toyota Tacoma, and the Tacoma sustained heavy damage on the driver’s side. The crash happened at the intersection of Midland Boulevard and North Marketplace Boulevard in Nampa.

The male driver of the Tacoma was transported to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise with unknown injuries.

Marsano did not disclose the name of the Tacoma driver or the name of the deputy. He said the crash is under investigation.

Enriques is in custody at the Canyon County jail. In 2017, Enriques was involved in an escape attempt from the jail, during which a deputy was attacked, Decker said.