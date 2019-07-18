Boise man convicted of battery with intent to commit rape for 2018 crime

What is sexual violence? Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives.

After a second trial, an Ada County jury found Zackary Byrd guilty on Wednesday of felony battery with the intent to commit rape.

Jurors found Byrd, 18, not guilty of rape, but he still faces a possible 20 years in prison on the felony battery with intent conviction.

Byrd, of Boise, was arrested in September 2018 after being accused of raping a woman. A grand jury indicted him last October and he went to trial in April, but that trial resulted in a hung jury.

This week’s trial ended in a conviction and he will be sentenced on Sept. 30 in Ada County.

Byrd has been in custody at the Ada County Jail since his 2018 arrest.

Need help?

The Faces of Hope Victim Center is available for victims in need of emergency services at 417 S. 6th St. in Boise. Victims should call 911 in emergencies or call 208-577-4400 on weekdays during business hours. Faces of Hope provides free medical care and forensic examinations for victims, as well as assistance with filing police reports and mental health care.

Survivors who may need help are also encouraged to contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.