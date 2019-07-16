Boise Police are searching for the man allegedly spotted recording in a changing room

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Boise Police are searching for a man accused of holding his cellphone over a private changing room on Friday at a store in Boise.

The unidentified suspect was at a store, near the intersection of Emerald Street and Milwaukee Street, and police say he was attempting to record the victim against his or her wishes, according to Boise Police. The suspect is accused of video voyeurism.

The suspect is described as being a white man wearing a short-sleeved green polo-style shirt, blue jeans, and sunglasses on the top of his head. He has dirty blonde hair that covered his forehead and a short, trimmed beard, police reported.

Anyone with information about the case, or who can identify the suspect, is asked to notify police. Tips may be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling 343-COPS (2677), www.343COPS.com, or leaving a tip using the “P3 Tips” app for mobile devices.

