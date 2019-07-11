Meridian police arrest distraught man accused of firing gun at 2 people

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Meridian police were called to a report of shots fired involving a person who was possibly suicidal at about 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The incident occurred in the backyard of a house in the 1400 block of East Franklin Road, according to a press release from police.

Several adults and children told police they were afraid of a man with a gun. They said he fired on a woman who tried to talk to him, and a man who was with her, the release said.

Robert Wolfgang Geoffory, 38, was booked into the Ada County Jail on two felony counts of aggravated assault, two misdemeanor counts of resisting and obstructing officers and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Police had everyone get out of the house, then made contact with Geoffory. They took him into custody. After they had him in handcuffs, he resisted, police said in the release.

A metal pipe used to smoke marijuana was found on Geoffory, police said.