Nampa man sentenced to life in prison without parole for the murder of his parents

The former police officer accused of brutally killing his parents in 2017 will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Canyon County District Judge Gene Petty sentenced William “Willie” Taylor on Tuesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole after a jury convicted Taylor of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and two felony counts of failing to report a death.

Taylor, 50, was convicted after a May trial of killing his father, Paul Robert Taylor, 76, and his mother, Mary Jane “Jane” Taylor, 77, in September 2017.

The gruesome killings took place at the Nampa home where the victims and the suspect lived, in the 1900 block of West Flamingo Avenue. Police found the couple’s bodies wrapped in a tarp and stuffed in a shed next to their carport.

Taylor then fled in his father’s pickup to Oregon, where police apprehended him.

Taylor was a Pocatello Police officer from October 1991 through December 1996, Nampa Police previously reported. He served in the Nampa Police reserve in 1990 and 1991.

This is a breaking news story and the Idaho Statesman will add to it later today. Check back later for updates.