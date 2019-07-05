BREAKING: Man found dead of gunshot wounds in Canyon County field, 1 suspect arrested

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A 45-year-old man died of multiple gunshot wounds on Friday morning in Canyon County, according to the sheriff’s office. His death is being investigated as a homicide.



Around 9 a.m., the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting that occurred in a farm field near the intersection of Upper Pleasant Ridge Road and Beet Road, about 7 miles west of Caldwell.



Deputies found the victim, who has not been identified publicly, dead at the scene.



The suspect, Rene Jaramillo Navarrete, 58, of Nampa, was apprehended a short time later and is in custody at the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office. It was not immediately clear what Navarrete was charged with.

Navarrete has no apparent criminal history in Idaho, according to online court records.

No additional information is available at this time but sheriff’s office will release more this afternoon.

This is a breaking news story. Check back later for updates.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW