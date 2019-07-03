Boise man accused of holding woman against her will, threatening her with a knife

How to support victims of domestic abuse Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial.

Police arrested a 26-year-old Boise man on Wednesday morning on accusations of kidnapping, assault and attempted strangulation.

Brennden Rader is accused of holding a woman against her will overnight, threatening her with a knife and assaulting her.

Boise Police Department officers responded around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday to a domestic dispute call at a business near the intersection of Vista Avenue and Cherry Lane.

Officers located a female victim and evidence indicated that she had been assaulted and held against her will, according to a police spokesman. Police said Rader did not allow the woman to leave the car they were in for several hours.

“Officers conducted an area search and quickly located the suspect and car parked in an alley nearby,” according to a police news release.

The release stated that Rader refused to exit the vehicle and then resisted when officers tried to get him out of the car. Police used a K-9 unit to detain Rader because they feared he was armed. He was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries and then booked into the Ada County Jail on suspicion of aggravated assault, second-degree kidnapping, attempted strangulation and misdemeanor resisting arrest.

Rader’s criminal history in Idaho is mostly misdemeanor incidents, including disturbing the peace, resisting arrest, probation violations and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to online court records.

If convicted, Rader could face up to 25 years in prison on the kidnapping charge. He remained in custody at the jail on Wednesday.





NEED HELP?

The Boise Women’s and Children’s Alliance can be reached locally at 208-345-7273 to help survivors of domestic violence.

The Faces of Hope Victim Center is available for victims in need of emergency services at 417 S. 6th St. in Boise. Victims should call 911 in emergencies or call 208-577-4400 on weekdays during business hours. Faces of Hope provides free medical care and forensic examinations for victims, as well as assistance with filing police reports and mental health care.