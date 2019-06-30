Amber alert issued for Mountain Home teen police say was lured by older man online

Amber, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts are used by local law enforcement to notify the public that someone has gone missing. Here’s what you need to know about what each color code means. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts are used by local law enforcement to notify the public that someone has gone missing. Here’s what you need to know about what each color code means.

Idaho police have issued an Amber alert for a 16-year-old girl from Mountain Home who is developmentally delayed.

According to a news release from Idaho State Police, Bertonia “Toni” McFadden is believed to be with Erick J. Miramontes Anaya, 24. Officials say they believe the girl was lured into going with Miramontes Anaya, a man she met online.

Toni is five feet tall and 140 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and wears a leg brace decorated with purple skulls on her left leg from the knee down. She occasionally uses a wheelchair, which was left at her residence in the 1000 block of East Jackson Street in Mountain Home. She was last seen wearing black jeans and a pink shirt.

Miramontes Anaya is a six-foot-tall Hispanic man who weighs 175 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

Police said they believe Miramontes Anaya drove to Toni’s house around 2 a.m. Sunday and picked her up in a silver 2004 Ford Explorer with Idaho license plate 1A 243GD.

Toni does not have a phone or any other means of communication on her person, police said. Anyone with information on her or Miramontes Anaya’s whereabouts should call 911 or contact the Mountain Home Police Department at (208)587-2100.