Pair arrested on suspicion of bringing baby into ‘deplorable’ house, says Boise PD
Boise Police arrested two adults on Tuesday who prosecutors allege brought a newborn baby into a home that was an imminent danger.
Police learned of the situation on May 10 when officers assisted Health and Welfare at a home on west Silver City Drive.
“After an investigation, officers determined that the living conditions inside the home were unsafe for a newborn baby and the child was declared to be in imminent danger,” according to a police news release. “The baby was placed into the custody of the Department of Health and Welfare due to health hazards and deplorable conditions inside the home. “
Shonalee Petet, 28, and Charles Wrath, 33, are charged on suspicion of felony injury to child.
Wrath posted a $5,000 bond and Petet was booked and released. Both will be arraigned Thursday morning.
