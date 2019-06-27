Pair arrested on suspicion of bringing baby into ‘deplorable’ house, says Boise PD

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics show that more than 700,000 children are referred to child protective agencies as a result of abuse or neglect in the U.S. each year. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics show that more than 700,000 children are referred to child protective agencies as a result of abuse or neglect in the U.S. each year.

Boise Police arrested two adults on Tuesday who prosecutors allege brought a newborn baby into a home that was an imminent danger.

Police learned of the situation on May 10 when officers assisted Health and Welfare at a home on west Silver City Drive.

“After an investigation, officers determined that the living conditions inside the home were unsafe for a newborn baby and the child was declared to be in imminent danger,” according to a police news release. “The baby was placed into the custody of the Department of Health and Welfare due to health hazards and deplorable conditions inside the home. “

Shonalee Petet, 28, and Charles Wrath, 33, are charged on suspicion of felony injury to child.

Wrath posted a $5,000 bond and Petet was booked and released. Both will be arraigned Thursday morning.



