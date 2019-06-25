Semitrailer driver cited after running over bicyclist in Boise

Safest times to bicycle in Ada County What do 18 years of crash data say about the best and worst times of day to bicycle in Ada County? And to avoid traffic accidents, what do people actually think the safest and least safe times are? Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK What do 18 years of crash data say about the best and worst times of day to bicycle in Ada County? And to avoid traffic accidents, what do people actually think the safest and least safe times are?

A bicyclist was transported to a local hospital Tuesday morning with serious injuries after he was struck by a semitrailer while in a crosswalk.

He is expected to survive his injuries, a Boise police spokesman told the Statesman.

Truck driver Antonio Cordova, 65, of Nampa, was cited for misdemeanor inattentive driving, Boise police spokesman Ryan Larrondo said.

The crash occurred at 10:17 a.m. on the eastbound Interstate 84 on-ramp at Cole Road. Both the driver and the bicyclist were traveling north on Cole Road.

Cordova turned right onto the on-ramp, and then struck and ran over the bicyclist in the crosswalk.