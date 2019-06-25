Crime
Semitrailer driver cited after running over bicyclist in Boise
A bicyclist was transported to a local hospital Tuesday morning with serious injuries after he was struck by a semitrailer while in a crosswalk.
He is expected to survive his injuries, a Boise police spokesman told the Statesman.
Truck driver Antonio Cordova, 65, of Nampa, was cited for misdemeanor inattentive driving, Boise police spokesman Ryan Larrondo said.
The crash occurred at 10:17 a.m. on the eastbound Interstate 84 on-ramp at Cole Road. Both the driver and the bicyclist were traveling north on Cole Road.
Cordova turned right onto the on-ramp, and then struck and ran over the bicyclist in the crosswalk.
