Boise Police are searching for a missing 2-year-old boy. Have you seen him?

Provided by Boise Police

Boise Police are searching for a 2-year-old boy named Bentley, who was last seen sleeping at a home around 1:30 a.m. Friday.





Police say Bentley was last seen at a home near 24th Street and Regan Avenue, when his caretaker realized around 2 a.m. that the child was gone and the front door was open. The caretaker believed the boy possibly walked out and police have been canvassing the area and used a drone to help search.

“Officers were able to make contact with the boy’s mother, Mary McMahon, around 3:30 a.m.,” according to a police news release. “McMahon said the child is OK and with her but police have been unable to confirm that.”

Authorities believed McMahon is driving with Bentley on Highway 95 to Oregon, on their way to Reno.

“Officers would like to make contact with them to do a welfare check on both Bentley and Mary McMahon to ensure their safety,” police say. “The vehicle they are in is a blue 2011 Honda CRV. At this time we are asking that if anyone sees them to please call 911.”

Bentley is described as a 2-year-old black male child with curly hair, last seen wearing a long-sleeved gray shirt and a diaper.

Anyone with information about Bentley can also make a tip to Crime Stoppers at 208- 343-COPS (2677), www.343COPS.com, or leave a tip using the “P3 Tips” app for a mobile device.



