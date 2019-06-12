Local man accused of pushing passenger from car while fleeing police in chase

Top five criminal offenses in Canyon County Top five offenses in Canyon County were determined from the Idaho State Police's Uniform Crime Reporting data. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Top five offenses in Canyon County were determined from the Idaho State Police's Uniform Crime Reporting data.

A Caldwell man faces multiple charges after police say he allegedly pushed a female passenger from his vehicle during a high-speed pursuit early Wednesday morning.

According to a Nampa Police Department press release, 20-year-old Alex Ibarra was stopped by officers in a residential neighborhood near Ethel Drive and Port Street, south of Garrity Boulevard. The stop occurred around 1:40 a.m.

Ibarra fled from officers heading south through Nampa, police said. He ran through stop signs, at times driving in excess of 65 mph, police said.

Police said Ibarra drove into a ditch bank near the edge of a canal, where the passenger door of the vehicle opened and a woman was pushed from the moving vehicle. The woman told officers Ibarra pushed her from the car. She also said she feared for her safety during the pursuit and asked Ibarra multiple times to stop driving and let her out of the vehicle.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Police used a pursuit intervention technique to stop Ibarra near Warren Spur Road. He was arrested and taken to the Canyon County Jail.

As of Wednesday afternoon, he was charged with false imprisonment, driving without privileges, failure to provide insurance, eluding police and aggravated assault. The latter two charges are felonies, for which Ibarra could serve up to five years in prison if convicted. He also faces a “persistent violator” enhancement due to previous felony convictions. The enhancement mandates a sentence of at least five years in prison up to a life sentence.

Ibarra was arraigned Wednesday afternoon. He is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing 8:30 a.m. June 24.