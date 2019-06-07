Police ID dump truck driver who caused traffic backup after I-84 crash near Caldwell

Put your phone down and keep your eyes on the road, suggests Boise Police Department Members of the Boise Police Department traffic enforcement unit will be participating in the Distracted and Aggressive Driving Enforcement Campaign over the next month. Boise Police Department's Cpl. Wills offers advice on how to stay safe on the Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Members of the Boise Police Department traffic enforcement unit will be participating in the Distracted and Aggressive Driving Enforcement Campaign over the next month. Boise Police Department's Cpl. Wills offers advice on how to stay safe on the

Idaho State Police have named the driver who caused traffic delays on Interstate 84 on Wednesday as William Rubenacker, 54, of Bonners Ferry.

ISP reported that the 11:10 a.m. crash on I-84, at milepost 29, in Caldwell, happened when Rubenacker was westbound on the Interstate in a 2002 International dump truck.

Rubenacker drove off the right shoulder, over-corrected, and then back onto the roadway where the vehicle overturned and blocked all westbound lanes for about three hours, according to ISP.

Rubenacker was transported by ground ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Nampa and he was wearing a seatbelt.