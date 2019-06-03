Boise Bench shooting in April left one dead, 2 injured. One survivor now in jail.

Police surround house; three in custody in fatal shooting Police closed off Meridian Road while they surrounded a house to question people about a Boise shooting and fatality. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Police closed off Meridian Road while they surrounded a house to question people about a Boise shooting and fatality.

Sonny Lee Heidenreich was one of three young adults who were shot during an altercation behind a Boise Bench home in April — and one of two who survived the shooting.

Heidenreich, who lives in Garden City, is now being held at the Ada County Jail on drug charges, including felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use and two counts of failure to appear in court, according to the jail log. His bail was set at $31,100.

Online court records show he was charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia in October 2018 and misdemeanor frequenting a place where there’s use of controlled substances in March of 2019. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges.

The shooting occurred just before midnight on April 14.

Briana Martinez, 19, was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Her sister, Natalie, 21, was shot four times but survived her injuries, her mother told the Statesman.

The suspects fled the scene near Palouse and South Owyhee streets. Boise police investigators arrested three people later the same day.

Anthony Joseph Alcala, a 20-year-old Meridian man, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Briana Martinez and two counts of aggravated battery in the shootings of Heidenreich and Natalie Martinez. Two others, Taja Ra McMurtrey-Winn, 22, and Jessica Lee Perez, 18, both from Boise, were charged with felony accessory to murder.

The cases were consolidated, so Alcala, McMurtrey-Winn and Perez are all scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday before Judge Michael Lojek at the Ada County Courthouse.

Alcala is being held without bail on the aggravated battery charges, and $1 million bond on the murder charge; McMurtrey-Winn is being held on $300,000 bond; and Perez is being held on $250,000 bond.