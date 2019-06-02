Police: Treasure Valley man poured gasoline on himself and a residence before arrest

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A Treasure Valley man is charged with attempted arson after police say he doused himself and a residence in gasoline on Saturday evening, according to a Garden City Police Department news release.

Police responded to a report around 7 p.m. Saturday that Marcell R. Gurule, 46, was violating a no contact order in the 500 block of East 44th Street. While officers were en route, they learned that Gurule was pouring gasoline on himself and a residence, according to the release. The residence was occupied at the time, but none of the occupants were injured..

When officers arrived, Gurule was hiding in the yard of the residence. He was arrested and decontaminated at the scene.

He now faces a felony charge of attempted first-degree arson, as well as a misdemeanor violation of a no contact order. He’s scheduled to be arraigned on Monday at 1:30 p.m.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW