Boise police seek help in search for missing 11-year-old girl

Boise Police Department

Boise police are searching for an 11-year-old who was last seen late Friday afternoon.

Rebecca, also known as Becky, was last seen by her parents playing outside the family’s residence on Cherry Lane and Vista Avenue at around 4 p.m., police said in a press release. Becky did not return home, and her family spent the night searching for her.

Becky is approximately 5-foot-5 and 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have information on Becky’s whereabouts, contact dispatch at 208-377-6790 or Crime Stoppers at 208- 343-2677.