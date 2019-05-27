Man suspected of stealing 3 ATMs, taking them away with a handcart, arrested Sunday

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Boise police have arrested the 63-year-old man they believe is responsible for stealing multiple ATMs from Boise businesses.

Clarence Lancaster, of Salt Lake City, has been arrested on suspicion of three counts of burglary, according to a Boise Police Department news release.

In each case, police say that Lancaster broke into the business overnight or early in the morning, unplugged the machine, loaded it on a hand cart and wheeled it away.

The string of thefts began at a business near north Milwaukee Street and Franklin Road on April 28. A second was reported at a business on the 700 block of eastern Park Street on May 6, and a third at a business in the 4800 block of western Emerald Street on Friday. Police did not name the businesses.

“Police were able to obtain several surveillance images of the suspect and the suspect’s vehicle. After a detailed investigation, officers were able to identify the suspect as Clarence Lancaster,” according to the news release.

Police officers working in the area of Broadway Avenue and Beacon Street observed the suspect walking around and confronted him on Sunday, according to the release, later booking him into jail.

The ATMs and the handcart have been recovered, after being found discarded in a field off of Emerald Street. The money had been removed from each of the ATMs.

The investigation is ongoing and Lancaster remains in custody at the Ada County Jail.