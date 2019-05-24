Suspect in killing of Utah man arrested in Idaho after manhunt

This undated booking photo provided by the Idaho State Police shows Jonathan Llana, 45. A search was underway Thursday, May 23, 2019 in southern Idaho for Llana, suspected of shooting and killing a motorist on a Utah highway, Idaho State Police said in a statement. (Idaho State Police via AP)

A man suspected of shooting a driver to death in Utah has been arrested in Idaho after a long search.

According to a press release from the Idaho State Police, Jonathan Llana, 45, was arrested near Interstate 86 and Raft River/Yale Road on Friday. The Utah Highway Patrol, Idaho Fish and Game, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office and others helped in the search and arrest.

Authorities had been looking for Llana since late Wednesday night. Llana, from Los Angeles, allegedly shot and killed 50-year-old Dennis Gwyther of Salt Lake City after some sort of unknown incident on Interstate 84 in Utah. Llana drove to Idaho and was pursued by authorities, and eventually fled on foot, leading officials to search for him in Cassia County fields.

Llana is charged with murder and attempted murder.

Lt. Ryan Van Fleet of the Utah State Bureau of Investigation told The Associated Press that authorities know of no motive for the Wednesday night shooting or of any connection between Llana and Gwyther.



