Boise police seek suspects who allegedly stabbed man in neck during attempted robbery

The Boise Police Department is seeking assistance in finding a trio of suspects allegedly involved in an overnight stabbing that sent one victim to the hospital.

According to a press release, the incident occurred at around 12:45 a.m. near North 13th Street and Heron Street. Police say they found an adult male who had allegedly been cut on the neck and robbed.

Witnesses told police that three men had approached the victim and two others, and demanded money. One suspect then cut the victim on the neck, and the suspects fled. Officers were unable to locate the suspects.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have descriptions of two of the suspects. One is described as being thin, 5-foot-11, and having “stringy hair.” Another is described as 6-foot-3 and thin, with facial hair.

If you have information, contact police at 208-377-6790 or Crime Stoppers at 343-COPS.