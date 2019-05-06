Nampa heroin seizures up 6,600%. 5 charged in sting targeting out-of-state suppliers.

What happens to your brain on opioids More than half million people have died between 2000 and 2015 from opioids. Today, opioid deaths are considered an epidemic. To understand the struggle individuals undergo once addicted to these drugs, we take a closer look at what happens to your Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK More than half million people have died between 2000 and 2015 from opioids. Today, opioid deaths are considered an epidemic. To understand the struggle individuals undergo once addicted to these drugs, we take a closer look at what happens to your

The Nampa Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit has been focused for months on identifying out-of-state suppliers of heroin in the Treasure Valley.

On Monday, police announced charges against five people. Another 10 have been indicted, and their names will be released later, Sgt. Shane Huston told the Idaho Statesman.

Heroin seizures by Nampa’s SIU from January to early May are up nearly 6,600 percent compared with the same period last year, Huston said. So far this year the unit has seized about 1,539 grams of heroin, compared with 23 grams last year.

The mission of the SIU is to make it “as difficult as possible” for drug-trafficking groups to set up shop in the Treasure Valley, the department said in a release.

Heroin has a street value of $100 to $200 per gram, putting the value of this year’s seizures well into six figures. Methamphetamine goes for about $550 an ounce.

Here are details on those charged so far in this investigation:

Luis Roberto Acevedo-Borrayo Provided by Nampa Police

Luis Roberto Acevedo-Borrayo, Portland, Oregon. Police said Borrayo was arrested on Nov. 10, 2018, in Nampa while trying to deliver more than 509 grams of heroin. He was charged with heroin trafficking. The City County Narcotics Unit assisted.

Jeffery Jay Grange Provided by Nampa Police

Jeffrey Jay Grange and Epalahame Ngalu Tui, both of Utah. Police said Grange and Tui were arrested Jan. 19, 2019, while attempting to deliver about 195 grams of heroin in Nampa. Both were charged with heroin trafficking.

Ngalu Tui Epalahame Provided by Nampa Police

Felipe Sanchez Garcia, a California resident, and Markee Rebecca Cook, a Treasure Valley resident. Police said Garcia and Cook were arrested April 5, 2019, for possession of more than 826 grams of heroin, 2,450 grams of methamphetamine and 55 Fentanyl pills made to look like Oxycodone. Meridian police and the Drug Enforcement Administration assisted.

Felipe Sanchez Garcia Provided by Nampa Police

Markee Rebecca Cook Provided by Nampa Police

“Thanks to the hard work and cooperation between all agencies in the Treasure valley, we are making it harder to deal and sell drugs in our great cities,” Nampa Police Chief Joe Huff said in the Monday press release.