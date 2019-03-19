Crime

Nampa man arrested on child sexual abuse allegations; police seek other victims

By Ruth Brown

March 19, 2019 11:38 AM

Nampa police arrested an 18-year-old man who is accused of having sexual contact with girls younger than age 16.

According to police, Ashton Sedrick, of Nampa, was arrested Monday on charges of two counts of lewd conduct with a child younger than 16 and sexual abuse of a child younger than age 16. He remains in custody at the Canyon County jail with bond set at $100,000.

Police said in a news release that they received information about Sedrick having sexual contact with juveniles and investigated, leading to the felony charges.

“Nampa Police are asking anyone who has been a victim or has information on any victims to please contact Nampa Police dispatch at 208-465-2257, option 2,” police said in a news release.

Police reminded the public that they can report crimes anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS, at 343cops.com, or on the app, P3.

Law enforcement encouraged residents to use the Seek Then Speak program, a new tool to support sexual assault victims in the Nampa area. Seek Then Speak is part of an initiative by the Nampa Police Department and the Nampa Family Justice Center, available at www.SeekThenSpeak.org, by calling 888-865-9863, or downloading the free mobile app.

Ruth Brown

Reporter Ruth Brown covers the criminal justice and correctional systems in Idaho. She focuses on breaking news, public safety and social justice. Prior to coming to the Idaho Statesman, she was a reporter at the Idaho Press-Tribune, the Bakersfield Californian and the Idaho Falls Post Register.

