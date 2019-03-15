Caldwell man sentenced to 25 years in prison for repeated sexual abuse of 2 children

A Canyon County judge sentenced 58-year-old Mac Henderson on Thursday to 25 years in prison for his repeated sexual abuse of two children.
District Judge Christopher Nye sentenced Henderson, of Caldwell, for two counts of lewd conduct with a child younger than age 16. Henderson could be eligible for parole after 15 years are served.
Caldwell Police arrested Henderson in December after an investigation found that he had sexually abused two young victims numerous times over the course of many years, according to a news release from the county.
According to police, officers received a tip from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare after the two victims disclosed that Henderson had been sexually abusing them since they were about 5 years old.
In follow-up interviews, both victims informed detectives that Henderson also forced them to watch pornography and child pornography with him at his Caldwell home.
Henderson later admitted to sexually abusing the two victims and told police at the time, “this goes back years, I should have been taken in back in the late-’70s,” according to the news release.
Nye also ordered Henderson to register as a sex offender, submit a DNA sample to the Idaho database and have no contact with the victim or any minor children for the duration of the sentence. Henderson was also ordered to pay a $5,000 civil penalty.
“Mr. Henderson used his position of authority to groom these two young victims and take advantage of them for his own sexual gratification,” said Canyon County Prosecutor Bryan Taylor in the news release. “And by his own admittance, this wasn’t his first time. There is no doubt that he belongs in prison where he can no longer prey on young children.”
Need help?
The Faces of Hope Victim Center is available for victims in need of emergency services at 417 S. 6th St. in Boise. Victims should call 911 in emergencies or call 208-577-4400 on weekdays during business hours. Faces of Hope provides free medical care and forensic examinations for victims, as well as assistance with filing police reports and mental health care.
Survivors who may need help are also encouraged to contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.
