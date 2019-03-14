Crime

Teenager struck by van in front on Nampa High School early Thursday, police say

By Ruth Brown

March 14, 2019 09:36 AM

A 16-year-old male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Thursday morning in front of Nampa High School.

The crash happened around 7:40 a.m. near the intersection of Colorado Avenue and 12th Avenue Road when the teenager, who is a student at Nampa High, was in the crosswalk, Nampa Police Sgt. Tim Riha said.

The boy was in the lighted crosswalk when he was struck by a 2005 Kia Sedona minivan, driven by a 75-year-old female, who was southbound on 12th Avenue Road.

The juvenile, who has not been identified, was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Riha said the driver of the van has not been cited yet, and the crash is under investigation. The woman, who has not been named yet by police, did stop and was cooperative with police.

