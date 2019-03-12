Multiple-vehicle crash near Cole and Emerald causes delays, road closures

A 7 a.m. Tuesday morning crash involving multiple vehicles, near the intersection of Cole Road and Emerald Street has caused traffic delays.
By 8 a.m., tow-trucks were working to remove some of the vehicles involved in the crash. Southbound Cole, at Fairview Avenue, was blocked by Boise Police as debris was being cleared from the road.
The collision came after a hit and run crash on eastbound Interstate 84 at the Linder exit, according to Idaho State Police. Further information was unavailable immediately.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated soon.
