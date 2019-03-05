Crime

Boise man wanted for allegedly ‘rolling back odometers’ on cars he sold customers

By Michael Katz

March 05, 2019 03:11 PM

Ada County Sheriff's Office

Boise police are searching for a man accused of deceiving car-buying customers by inaccurately “rolling back odometers” on cars he sold.

Travis Brawley, 42, is being charged with grand theft by deception and failure to notify a buyer of adjustment and has a warrant out for his arrest. According to a release from police, Brawley sold cars to victims who later found out the vehicle’s odometer had been rolled back, some by as many as 100,000 miles, police said.

Police say Brawley owned a car sales business that was shut down in 2018 for fraudulent business practices and had been selling cars recently online.

If you have information on Brawley’s whereabouts, contact Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790 or call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677.

