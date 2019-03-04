Eagle driver is appealing jury verdict in vehicular manslaughter case that drew ire of MADD

Last fall, an Ada County jury found Adam Paulson guilty of vehicular manslaughter in the death of 24-year-old Maddie Duskey — who was struck as she walked across Eagle Road in 2017 — and in January, a judge sentenced him to time served, plus 15 years of probation.
Last week, Paulson, who was driving drunk when he struck and killed Duskey, appealed to the Idaho Supreme Court, according to court records obtained by the Statesman.
Five things were listed as the basis for the appeal:
- Did the magistrate court err in finding probable cause?
- Did the district court err in not granting defendant’s pretrial motion to dismiss?
- Was there sufficient evidence at trial to convict the defendant?
- Did the district court err in instructing the jury?
- Did the district court err in not granting the defendant’s Rule 29 motion (motion for judgment of acquittal)?
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Idaho Statesman
#ReadLocal
The court conditionally dismissed the appeal because Paulson had not paid required fees for the preparation of the reporter transcript and the clerk’s record, or obtained a court waiver of those fees. He has three weeks to pay the fees or get the waiver before the Idaho Supreme Court dismisses it.
His trial attorneys were David Leroy and Gabriel McCarthy but his appeal filing indicates that he is now indigent; once that’s confirmed by the court, an appellate public defender will be assigned. Paulson, who was arrested and charged several days after the crash, spent 14 months in the Ada County Jail before his January sentencing.
Paulson’s sentencing drew national attention.
Helen Witty, national president of Mothers Against Drunk Driving, felt that the 15-year suspended sentence imposed by Judge Deborah Bail was too lenient. In a letter she wrote to the Idaho Judicial Council, she told them it illustrated a failure in the Idaho judicial system and asked for the case to be reviewed.
“The typical sentence for killing someone in an impaired driving crash is three to five years in prison,” she wrote. “Paulson’s extraordinary sentence is an injustice to the victim in the case and to the nearly 11,000 people a year killed by this violent, 100 percent preventable crime.”
Duskey, a mother of two young children, died at the scene of the crash at South Eagle Road and East Riverside Drive.
At the time of the crash, Paulson was on probation for a misdemeanor domestic violence conviction, and his blood alcohol level was about double the legal limit. His attorneys argued that because Duskey also was impaired at the time of the crash, that she had no statutory right of way in the street — and that she was the “significant cause” of the collision.
Paulson’s attorneys filed a motion for acquittal after a jury found him guilty, arguing that no driver, even a sober one, could have avoided killing Duskey that night.
Comments