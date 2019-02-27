Crime

Boise man facing suspected rape, attempted strangulation charges

By Ruth Brown

February 27, 2019 02:52 PM

Ada County Jail
Boise police arrested a 47-year-old man on Tuesday evening on suspected rape and other charges.

Rod Fulton, of Boise, has been under investigation since April 2, when police responded to a report of domestic violence at a home near the 6000 block of Overland Road.

Officers began an investigation and Fulton was arrested for suspected attempted strangulation. But after further investigation, the report was forwarded to the prosecutor’s office for review, and a warrant was issued for additional charges of suspected rape, aggravated assault and an enhancement for the use of a deadly weapon, according to Boise Police Department spokeswoman Haley Williams.

Officers arrested Fulton on the warrant without incident. He remains in the Ada County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Fulton’s next court appearance is set for 8:30 a.m. March 13.

Need help?

The Faces of Hope Victim Center is available for victims in need of emergency services at 417 S. 6th St. in Boise. Victims should call 911 in emergencies or call 208-577-4400 on weekdays during business hours. Faces of Hope provides free medical care and forensic examinations for victims, as well as assistance with filing police reports and mental health care.

Survivors who may need help are also encouraged to contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.

The Boise Women’s and Children’s Alliance can be reached locally at 208-345-7273.

