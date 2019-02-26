Idaho woman admits to embezzling nearly $700,000 as bookkeeper for business

A North Idaho woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to embezzling more than $697,000 over a nearly five-year span, according to a press release from Bart Davis, U.S. attorney for Idaho.
Sue Ann Larson, 63, of Coeur d’Alene, pleaded guilty to charges of wire fraud and filing a false tax return. According to the press release, Larson served as the bookkeeper for a local custom cabinet business. She admitted to embezzling $697,252.11 between May 2013 and February 2018 by wiring money from a business account to personal accounts. Larson hid the crimes by creating “false entries in the business ledgers to make it look like the money she was embezzling had been used for legitimate business expenses,” the release said.
The Internal Revenue Service and Coeur d’Alene Police Department led the investigation.
Larson faces up to 20 years in prison for wire fraud and three years for filing a false tax return.
