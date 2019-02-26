Crime

Garden City shooting injures one person early Tuesday, police investigation continues

By Ruth Brown

February 26, 2019 07:03 AM

Law enforcement responded early Tuesday to a shooting victim in the area near 44th and Adams streets in Garden City.

Ada County dispatchers reported that the call came in around 5:20 a.m. and one person had been shot. The extent of the injuries were unknown immediately.

Garden City Police are on scene. It’s unclear if any arrests have been made yet.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated later today.

