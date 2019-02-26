Garden City shooting injures one person early Tuesday, police investigation continues

Law enforcement responded early Tuesday to a shooting victim in the area near 44th and Adams streets in Garden City.
Ada County dispatchers reported that the call came in around 5:20 a.m. and one person had been shot. The extent of the injuries were unknown immediately.
Garden City Police are on scene. It’s unclear if any arrests have been made yet.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated later today.
