Idaho police officer shot and killed in Utah following confrontation

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls Police Officer was killed Thursday night during an incident in Layton, Utah.
Officer Blaine Reed, 35, was shot several times at a home near 300 West Park Avenue and transported to Intermountain Layton Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the Layton Police Department.
Reed entered the home uninvited to confront the homeowner about a relationship involving Reed’s ex-girlfriend, according to a police news release. An altercation ensued and police say the homeowner shot Reed several times.
The homeowner, whose name has not been released, called 911 and investigators say he is cooperating with them.
“Right now it appears that the situation was justified for self-defense but it’s too early in the investigation to determine if charges will be filed,” Layton Police Lt. Travis Lyman tells EastIdahoNews.com.
Reed began working with the Idaho Falls Police Department in December 2015 and was honored with the department’s “Life‐Saving” Award in 2016 for saving a man after a drug overdose.
Reed was placed on modified duty with the IFPD in October and administrative leave in November, according to police spokeswoman Jessica Clements. This was a result of an alleged incident in Jefferson County that led to Reed being charged in December with felony attempted strangulation, misdemeanor assault and a felony enhancement of using a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.
“We are saddened by the news of his passing and the events surrounding this tragic situation. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those involved,” the Idaho Falls Police Department said in a statement Friday morning.
