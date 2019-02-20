Idaho bounty hunters held a man at gunpoint. A judge just barred them from the profession

A Canyon County judge sentenced two bounty hunters last week who were accused of holding a person at gunpoint that did not have an outstanding warrant.

District Judge Christopher Nye sentenced Kevin Ratigan, 26, and David Manery, 29, after they pleaded guilty Feb. 13 to misdemeanor unlawful assembly. The men’s charges were amended down from felony unlawful exercise of the functions of a police officer, pursuant to a plea agreement.

The men were charged in June after Caldwell Police saw Ratigan and Manery in an unmarked, decommissioned police car pull over a vehicle near the Maverik gas station on Marble Front Road and North Illinois Avenue. The vehicle had rear emergency lights that were flashing.

Caldwell Police reported that the victim thought they were police because of their dress and tactical gear. Ratigan and Manery said they were stopping someone who fled from them, according to previous reports. Police said the two men had no probable cause to arrest the victim.

Both men were sentenced to one year of unsupervised probation and agreed to not pursue bail bonding or bail recovery anymore. Joe Decker, the Canyon County spokesman, said the men agreed to turn in their bonding licenses with the Department of Insurance.

Ratigan was credited for the three days he served in jail, and Manery was credited for the two days he served.

Bounty hunters and bail bondsmen in Idaho are not sworn police officers and are not required to have any training or certification before apprehending people who have skipped bail.

That’s an issue the Idaho Legislature is attempting to fix this year, but efforts have failed in three previous legislative sessions.

Other recent problems with bail enforcement agents includethe actions of 208 Bail Recovery Services and its owner Logan Delaney. Delaney pleaded guilty to carrying a weapon onto school property, court documents show, and the bounty hunter has begun the questionable practice of livestreaming its searches for and captures of fugitives.

The bill that recently made its way out of Senate Judiciary and Rules Committee implements regulations around who is eligible to be a bounty hunter, what they must wear and requirements around notifying law enforcement of their presence.