SWAT on-scene after man breaks into home, brandishes handgun, flees into Kuna desert

By Nicole Blanchard

February 17, 2019 07:05 PM

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Local police and SWAT are negotiating with a man who reportedly violated a no-contact order Sunday night and brandished a handgun at a woman in Meridian before fleeing into the desert.

According to a news release from the Meridian Police Department, a 53-year-old man forced his way into a home on the 5000 block of Meridian Road on Sunday evening. Police said the homeowner had a no contact order against the man, who threatened her with a handgun.

“After a struggle with another person in the residence the suspect fled the scene,” police said.

Officers found the man in the desert near Kuna’s Swan Falls Road. Meridian police were on scene around 7 p.m., along with Ada County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Ada County Metro SWAT. Police said they are negotiating with the suspect, who is accused of aggravated battery and violation of the no contact order.

This is a breaking news story. We’ll update this story as we learn more.

