Idaho man wanted in ‘vicious assault on a sleeping victim’ arrested in Florida

By Michael Katz

February 14, 2019 06:44 PM

A man wanted by the Boise Police Department in connection with a beating was arrested in Florida on Thursday.

According to a press release from the U.S. Marshals, Kentraviaen A. Tuff, 36, was arrested in Tallahassee by the U.S. Marshals of Florida/Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force and local agencies.

Tuff was wanted by the Boise Police Department on a possible charge of aggravated battery after an alleged “vicious assault on a sleeping victim,” according to the release. BPD requested help from the U.S. Marshals Greater Idaho Fugitive Task Force, which then determined that Tuff had traveled to Tallahassee to see family, the release said.

The Boise Police Department did not immediately return a request for comment.

Tuff was arrested at an apartment complex without incident, and he was found with a stolen gun and drugs, according to the marshals’ release.

Tuff was booked into the Leon County Jail on an out-of-state/fugitive charge of aggravated battery and local charges of possession of drugs without prescription, grand theft of a firearm, possession of marijuana with the intent to sell, possession of narcotic equipment and/or use and possession of a weapon or ammunition by a felon, according to the Leon County Jail roster.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Michael Katz

Michael Katz covers breaking news at the Idaho Statesman. He attended the University of Southern California and grew up in Pasadena, California.

