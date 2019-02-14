Who poached these deer near Emmett? Citizens Against Poaching offers reward for info

Idaho Fish and Game is looking for a hunter who reportedly poached two mule deer bucks early Monday, according to an agency news release.

According to the release, a landowner near Big Willow Road north of Emmett was getting ready for work around 3:30 a.m. on Feb. 11 when he noticed a vehicle parked on the road. When the man turned on lights at his home, the vehicle sped off.

Two dead bucks were found near the road.

Fish and Game conservation officer Brian Marek spoke with the landowner and collected evidence at the scene. He’s looking for eyewitnesses or others who may have more information on the poacher.

Citizens Against Poaching is offering a reward for information, and callers can remain anonymous. Contact the Citizens Against Poaching information line at 1-800-632-5999.

Anyone with information on the case can also contact Fish and Game’s Nampa office at 208-465-8465 or Idaho State Police at 208-846-7550.

Marek said the incident was another blow to a deer population that’s still struggling to recover from the brutal winter of 2017.

“Deer herds in this area are still recovering from the 2017 winter,” Marek said in the news release. “Spotlighting deer during closed season only further hampers that recovery.”